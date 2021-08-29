Nichols (LON:NICL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,434.23

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.74) and traded as low as GBX 1,280 ($16.72). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,317.50 ($17.21), with a volume of 28,293 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of £486.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,434.23.

Get Nichols alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Nichols’s previous dividend of $8.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Nichols’s payout ratio is currently 69.09%.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.