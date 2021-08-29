Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Short Interest Up 188.9% in August

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the July 29th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NICK opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nicholas Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $148.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

In related news, CEO Douglas W. Marohn bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,277.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 49,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $571,041.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 230,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,776. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

