NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Director James M. Collingsworth Purchases 25,000 Shares

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,519,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

