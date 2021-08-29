NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Up 6.2%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 7,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,802,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

NEX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

