New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,153 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Commerce Bancshares worth $16,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,391,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.90. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

