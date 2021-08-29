New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,498 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $18,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 26,568 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 6.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 14.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,285.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVOP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,721 shares of company stock worth $1,174,328. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

