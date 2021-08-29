New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 30,356 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 55.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,356 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Novavax were worth $18,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,383.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $435,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,424,992 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NVAX stock opened at $226.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.97. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

