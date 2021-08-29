New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,962 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BP were worth $17,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BP by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BP by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $24.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.33%.

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC set a $23.76 price target on shares of BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

