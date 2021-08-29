New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,639 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,939 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $15,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.70. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $30.87.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

