New World Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NWGC) Short Interest Update

New World Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NWGC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the July 29th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,953,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NWGC traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,205,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,513,680. New World Gold has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.04.

About New World Gold

New World Gold Corporation engages in gold ore exploration business. The company was formerly known as New Asia Gold Corporation and changed its name to New World Gold Corporation in May 2009. New World Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

