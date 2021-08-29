New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Stake Boosted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

NRZ opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.92.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

