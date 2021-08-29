Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

NBH stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.