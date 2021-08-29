NetApp’s (NTAP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their buy rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair upgraded NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.29.

NTAP opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

