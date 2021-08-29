NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.02). NeoPhotonics posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,139 shares of company stock worth $492,675 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 104.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 525.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 761,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 341,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 232,249 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $492.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

