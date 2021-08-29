Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Down 37.2% in August

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the July 29th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RRSSF traded down 0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.55. 82,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,762. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.46. Neometals has a 1 year low of 0.05 and a 1 year high of 0.66.

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its principal projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

