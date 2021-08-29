Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.88

Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.88 and last traded at $79.76, with a volume of 34 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.38.

The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 73.42 and a quick ratio of 73.42.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 30.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $379,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,383,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,100. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nelnet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nelnet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet in the second quarter worth $27,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

