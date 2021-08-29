National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Critical Review

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get National Bankshares alerts:

This table compares National Bankshares and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 35.58% 9.45% 1.20% Valley National Bancorp 29.44% 10.40% 1.12%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Bankshares and Valley National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Valley National Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

Valley National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $11.15, suggesting a potential downside of 16.79%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than National Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Bankshares and Valley National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $51.95 million 4.28 $16.08 million N/A N/A Valley National Bancorp $1.57 billion 3.47 $390.61 million $0.96 13.96

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares.

Dividends

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats National Bankshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc. is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services. The Commercial Lending segment includes the floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. The Investment Management segment refers to investments in various types of securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. The Corporate and Other Adjustments segment represents the income and expense items not directly attributable to a specific segment. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.