National Bank Financial Cuts Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target to C$3.00

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial to C$3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sabina Gold & Silver’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBB. Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.25 price target on Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$3.55 price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.63.

TSE:SBB opened at C$1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$542.98 million and a PE ratio of -97.50. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$3.54.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

