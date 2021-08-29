Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 271 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $59,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88.

On Thursday, August 12th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $223.18 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $224.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.32.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPST. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,986,000 after acquiring an additional 538,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

