Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

MYOV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. reduced their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 55,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $1,236,468.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 195,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,696 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after buying an additional 2,109,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 775,758 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 597,216 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,218,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,893,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

