MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on September 15th

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend by 260.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of MVB Financial stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $468.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

