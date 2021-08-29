Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

TSE:MTL opened at C$13.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$8.84 and a 12 month high of C$13.95.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.9278472 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.80.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.