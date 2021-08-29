Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
TSE:MTL opened at C$13.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$8.84 and a 12 month high of C$13.95.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.9278472 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
