MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 126.4% from the July 29th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MSADY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,621. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MS&AD Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

