Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Update

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 142.3% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MYHI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,495. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Mountain High Acquisitions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.
Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile
