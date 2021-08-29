Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Update

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 142.3% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MYHI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,495. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Mountain High Acquisitions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.

Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. engages in the provision of infrastructure assets to licensed producers, processors and retailers of the cannabis industry. It also plans to acquire assets such as equipment, real estate and technologies for the development of the business. The company was founded by Alan Smith on September 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

