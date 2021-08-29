Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 404 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $119.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.08. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

