Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,948 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,310,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,282 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 9.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,670,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after buying an additional 778,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 45.4% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,899,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after buying an additional 1,840,943 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.