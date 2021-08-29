Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Natera by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Healy acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,944,258 in the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRA opened at $117.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.41.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

