Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,056 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,838,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 54,168 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 706,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 82,396 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

