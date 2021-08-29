Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 713.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 919,660 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Axonics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after buying an additional 536,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics by 2,336.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after buying an additional 369,795 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,217,000 after acquiring an additional 287,296 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the first quarter worth approximately $16,861,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $60,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,756.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,695 shares of company stock worth $3,816,957 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $73.57 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

