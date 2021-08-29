Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.700-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12 billion-$8.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.08 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.140 EPS.

Shares of MSI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,634. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.01. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $149.81 and a twelve month high of $244.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.64.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

