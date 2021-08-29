Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 53,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 52.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,298 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.60. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

