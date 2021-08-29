Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,860,000 after buying an additional 394,017 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after purchasing an additional 168,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,867,000 after purchasing an additional 165,748 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $29,679,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,640 shares of company stock worth $11,266,896. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

ROLL opened at $230.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.45. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

