Morgan Stanley Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 574.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of EHang worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in EHang in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in EHang in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EHang in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in EHang in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ EH opened at $25.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -107.66 and a beta of 0.38. EHang Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $129.80.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

