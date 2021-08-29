Morgan Stanley Acquires 53,350 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,350 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of HNI worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in HNI by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 701.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in HNI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in HNI during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HNI opened at $38.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.07.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

