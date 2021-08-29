Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 72 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

UNP stock opened at $221.43 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

