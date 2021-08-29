Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 65 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $8,822,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL opened at $2,880.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,623.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,890.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

