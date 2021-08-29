Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $357.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

