Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,861 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,340,000 after buying an additional 56,713 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 7.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,705,000 after buying an additional 55,980 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 7.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 749,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

