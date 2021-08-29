Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $20.16 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 127,743 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $20,161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,613,000 after buying an additional 29,047 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 393.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 32.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.4% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $202.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $204.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

