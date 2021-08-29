Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 54,400 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $446.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $450.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

