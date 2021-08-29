Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 182,490 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,827,000 after purchasing an additional 89,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,392,000 after buying an additional 102,011 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,633,000 after buying an additional 339,278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,747,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,833,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,605,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after buying an additional 271,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $85.22 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

