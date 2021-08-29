Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $13.59 Million in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,590,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.