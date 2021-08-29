Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 74,700 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 590.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 92,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $214.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.60. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $129,165.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,679. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

