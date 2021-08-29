Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 179,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,913,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,437 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,273,000 after purchasing an additional 78,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

CHD stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

