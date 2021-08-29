Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Shares in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 196,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MXIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $291,112.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $427,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,923. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MXIM opened at $103.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.78. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.