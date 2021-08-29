Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 179,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,913,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $82.71 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

