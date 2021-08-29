Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.73.

MRTX opened at $163.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.06. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $130.60 and a 1 year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 124.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

