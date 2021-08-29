Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) Plans $0.08 Final Dividend

Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) declared a final dividend on Monday, July 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

In related news, insider Brendan O’Dea purchased 114,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.80 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$661,200.00 ($472,285.71).

Milton Company Profile

Milton Corporation Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The firm is a long-term investor in companies, trusts, interest bearing securities, real estate, and mortgages. Milton seeks to invest in well-managed companies and trusts with a profitable history and with the expectation of sound dividend growth.

