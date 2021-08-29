Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Down 63.2% in August

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the July 29th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,181. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,854 shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $102,974.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 136,408 shares of company stock worth $1,456,252 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $273,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 29.4% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 391,306 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $553,000.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

