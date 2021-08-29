Millennium Management LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 88,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of -0.67. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.52.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%. Analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

